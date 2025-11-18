Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 250 target price on the transport operator’s stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

LON FGP traded down GBX 18.60 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 181.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,513,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,002. The stock has a market cap of £987.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 136.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 240.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstGroup will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

