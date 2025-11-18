NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on NiCE in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on NiCE in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

Get NiCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NiCE

NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NICE traded down $14.41 on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. 1,110,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. NiCE has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $193.52.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in NiCE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,768,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NiCE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,389,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NiCE by 116.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,238,000 after acquiring an additional 659,170 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,046,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after buying an additional 91,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NiCE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiCE

(Get Free Report)

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.