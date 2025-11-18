Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.82.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.45. 525,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,868. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

