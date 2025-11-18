Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 2,726.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 131,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,183,000 after buying an additional 126,369 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 661,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $241.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.44.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

