HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 406,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%.The firm had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 143,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

