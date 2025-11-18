Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $358.03, but opened at $339.98. Home Depot shares last traded at $343.6070, with a volume of 3,115,759 shares trading hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. now owns 6,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $344.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.91 and its 200-day moving average is $382.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

