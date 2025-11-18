Westpac Banking Corp Has $308,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,160,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,715,000 after acquiring an additional 227,899 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $294.92 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

