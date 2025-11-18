Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,293 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,503 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,985 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,339 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

