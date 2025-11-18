GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.2510. Approximately 2,413,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 26,424,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 6.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 908.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,874 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.