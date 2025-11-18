Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.2390. 149,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,867,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,797.97. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $341,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

