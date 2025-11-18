Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 1,767 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $30.09.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 5.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

