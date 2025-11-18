Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 83,096 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $25.55.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

