Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 129,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 156,393 shares.The stock last traded at $48.1950 and had previously closed at $48.21.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,569,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 479,262 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 399,029 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,347,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 347,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 339,966 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

