Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 57,579 shares.The stock last traded at $19.2190 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Oriental Land Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 18.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

