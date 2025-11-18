Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 857,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,635 shares.The stock last traded at $5.6050 and had previously closed at $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 198,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 129,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 160,213 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

