George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Trading Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.26 and last traded at $66.26. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 billion. George Weston had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

