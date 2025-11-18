Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.6850. 1,471,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,999,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 896,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 589,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

