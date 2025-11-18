Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 415 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IVV stock opened at $668.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $702.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

