Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,053,403 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank set a $336.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $294.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.03. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

