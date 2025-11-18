WBI Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of WBI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

