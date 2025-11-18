iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,025 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

