Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $16.34. Sonos shares last traded at $16.0590, with a volume of 206,310 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 62,325 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. This represents a 25.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sonos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sonos has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sonos by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

