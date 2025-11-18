Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Off Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares

Representative Rick W. Allen (R-Georgia) recently sold shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). In a filing disclosed on November 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Church & Dwight stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “LIVTR” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 8/19/2025.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 505,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,957. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 285,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

