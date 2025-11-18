United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 20,001 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

