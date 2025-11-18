Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after acquiring an additional 79,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $479.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

