Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $9.98. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.3575, with a volume of 944 shares.

Fujifilm Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Fujifilm alerts:

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Fujifilm Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujifilm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujifilm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.