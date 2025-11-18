Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.56. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $7.9680, with a volume of 2,515,951 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 15.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.