KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.15. KANZHUN shares last traded at $19.5970, with a volume of 342,337 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Stock Performance

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

The business also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 38.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 492,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 136,623 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 935,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 188,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.