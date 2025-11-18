KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.15. KANZHUN shares last traded at $19.5970, with a volume of 342,337 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN
KANZHUN Stock Performance
KANZHUN Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.
Institutional Trading of KANZHUN
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 38.4% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 492,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 136,623 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 935,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 188,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KANZHUN
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why a 20-Second Flight Test Could Unlock Billions for Vertical
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Smart Defensive Stocks for an Uneasy Market
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 3 Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Signal Market Confidence
Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.