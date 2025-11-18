Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $40.01. Figure Technology Solutions shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 753,873 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIGR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 8.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,092,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,314,400. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $11,721,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,651,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,278,950. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGR. Orland Properties Ltd bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $319,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $91,751,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $76,989,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,114,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,918,000.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.