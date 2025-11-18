National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $12.68. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $13.2530, with a volume of 11,843 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NABZY. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of National Australia Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Australia Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

