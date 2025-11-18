Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.0365, but opened at $0.8860. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 13,082 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $564.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts predict that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.