Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.58. Invivyd shares last traded at $2.4550, with a volume of 5,520,644 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVVD shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital lifted their price objective on Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Invivyd in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Invivyd alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVVD

Invivyd Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invivyd by 330.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.