Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.60. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $7.3840, with a volume of 6,567,212 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Archer Aviation by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 220,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 314,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.