iShares Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 23,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical volume of 10,530 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.37. 5,173,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

