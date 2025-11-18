Traders Purchase High Volume of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Put Options (NYSE:SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 30,774 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 743% compared to the typical volume of 3,652 put options.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SEI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEI. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $61.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,990.16. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,450. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock valued at $106,727,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

