Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) versus CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Head-To-Head Contrast

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL International and Universal Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $580.46 million 0.02 -$3.87 million N/A N/A Universal Logistics $1.64 billion 0.22 $129.91 million ($1.52) -8.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

0.1% of CBL International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A Universal Logistics 3.66% 9.47% 3.49%

Volatility & Risk

CBL International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBL International and Universal Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Universal Logistics 2 1 0 0 1.33

Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.17%. Given Universal Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than CBL International.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats CBL International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

