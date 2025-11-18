Insider Buying: NCC Group (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires 114 Shares of Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison bought 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 per share, with a total value of £165.30.
Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 17th, Mike Maddison purchased 113 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 per share, for a total transaction of £163.85.
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Mike Maddison purchased 115 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 per share, with a total value of £164.45.
NCC Group Trading Down 0.7%
LON NCC traded down GBX 1 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 142. 4,407,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 124 and a 52-week high of GBX 168.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NCC Group
NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.
Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.
