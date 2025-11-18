Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 108,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,123.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 509,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $458.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

