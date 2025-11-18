CT Automotive Group (LON:CTA) Insider Geraint Davies Purchases 25,200 Shares

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies bought 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £8,064.

Shares of CTA stock traded down GBX 1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.10. 84,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.64. The firm has a market cap of £23.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CT Automotive Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21 and a 1-year high of GBX 47.

CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling.

CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.

