Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $820,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,637.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IJH opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

