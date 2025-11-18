Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 8,000 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,835,569.70. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $159,360.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Donegal Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%. Analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,343,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 111,647 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 88,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

