TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TKO stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $183.59. The stock had a trading volume of 177,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $123.54 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in TKO Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

