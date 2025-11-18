First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Acquires $35,920.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) COO Nicole Lorch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 70,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,899.76. The trade was a 2.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 17,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. First Internet Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 44.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

