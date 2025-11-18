MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $9,596,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $776.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $785.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

