Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Klarna Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Klarna Group Stock Performance
Klarna Group stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,026. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22.
Institutional Trading of Klarna Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAR. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $550,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $23,064,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $42,096,000.
Klarna Group Company Profile
Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.
