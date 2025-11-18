Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Klarna Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Klarna Group stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,026. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAR. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $550,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $23,064,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $42,096,000.

KLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

