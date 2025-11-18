Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.56. Ardent Health shares last traded at $8.8390, with a volume of 230,051 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDT. KeyCorp lowered Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Ardent Health Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ardent Health by 75.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 703,739 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ardent Health by 367.2% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 621,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $6,377,000.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

