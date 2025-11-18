Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11.93 Billion Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.40% of CrowdStrike worth $11,933,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.18.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.19, a P/E/G ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

