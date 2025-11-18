Financial Analysis: Dole (DOLE) and The Competition

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dole to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dole and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dole alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dole 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dole Competitors 401 779 1014 38 2.31

Dole presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Dole’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dole has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dole has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dole’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.2% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Dole shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dole pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dole pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out -89.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dole has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dole lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dole and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dole 0.28% 8.17% 2.62% Dole Competitors -293.47% -71.63% -20.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dole and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dole $8.97 billion $125.51 million 93.17 Dole Competitors $32.59 billion $103.03 million 2.95

Dole’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dole. Dole is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dole rivals beat Dole on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Dole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods. The fresh fruit segment contains operating divisions that produce and market fresh fruit to wholesale, retail and institutional customers worldwide. The fresh vegetables segment produces and markets fresh-packed and value-added vegetables and salads to wholesale, retail and institutional customers, primarily in North America and Europe. The packaged foods segment contains several operating divisions that produce and market packaged foods, including fruit, juices, frozen fruit and healthy snack foods. In November 2013, Dole Food Company, Inc announced that an investor group acquired the remaining 60.43% interest in the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Dole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.