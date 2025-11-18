Head to Head Comparison: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SPX Technologies and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 BlackSky Technology 1 0 5 0 2.67

SPX Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $205.22, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.15%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than SPX Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Technologies $2.16 billion 4.77 $200.50 million $4.67 44.34 BlackSky Technology $102.09 million 4.60 -$57.22 million ($3.14) -4.16

This table compares SPX Technologies and BlackSky Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SPX Technologies and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Technologies 10.27% 19.59% 9.36% BlackSky Technology -87.11% -54.48% -15.96%

Volatility & Risk

SPX Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of SPX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SPX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPX Technologies beats BlackSky Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, TAMCO, Ingénia, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, Williamson-Thermoflo, INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; transportation systems under the Genfare brand; communication technologies products under the TCI and ECS brands; and obstruction lighting products under the Flash Technology, ITL, Sabik Marine, Sealite, and Avlite brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

