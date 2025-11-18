Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) vs. ENI (NYSE:E) Head-To-Head Analysis

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repsol and ENI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $61.38 billion 0.36 $1.90 billion $1.07 18.07 ENI $85.02 billion 0.75 $2.84 billion $1.83 20.65

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Repsol pays out 86.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENI pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Repsol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repsol and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 5 2 1 2.33 ENI 0 10 0 1 2.18

ENI has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.45%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Repsol.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 1.33% 9.06% 4.17% ENI 3.20% 8.58% 3.34%

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

